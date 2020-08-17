The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) organised a series of virtual meetings to update the Gymnastics for All community on the situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

In total, 80 participants from fifty-nine federations across the world took part in the inaugural series of meetings, organised by the FIG Gymnastics for All Committee.

Three meetings took place in July, each one lasting between an hour and 90 minutes, with an opportunity at the end for participants to ask questions and raise points.

Updates were given on forthcoming events, including the World Gym for Life Challenge in Lisbon in 2021 and the World Gymnaestrada in Amsterdam in 2023.

"There are positive things and we need to present them and to show the FIG is active - we need this for our gymnasts, for our clubs, and for our coaches," said Gymnastics for All President Margaret Sikkens Ahlquist.

Participants in the virtual meetings received an update on the World Gymnaestrada, with the next edition taking place in Amsterdam in 2023 ©FIG

Marco Bortoleto, Gymnastics for All Committee and FIG Education Commission member, gave a presentation on the e-learning possibilities for the community.

"This crisis, like all crises, makes us creative and we need to think in new ways," said Sikkens Ahlquist.

"We need to find new ways to deal with education and many things can be online with e-learning.

"Marco is now in charge of this in the Education Commission and there are ways we will try to work with e-learning and that will start with a foundation course."

The Gymnastics for All Committee is set to have their next meeting at the end of August.

A second round of virtual meetings could be organised for September and October and may be divided into continental unions to allow for a more focused discussion.