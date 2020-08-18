Icelandic Sports and Olympic Association publishes new training guide

A new training book has been published in collaboration with the Icelandic Sports and Olympic Association (ISI).

The book, called Þjálffræði, or Teaching Methods, is a translation of the Norwegian textbook Treningslære from 2017.

A previous edition was last translated into Icelandic in 1998, so the latest work is much more up-to-date and more substantial.

It contains pictures from Icelandic sports life, with the ISI publishing alongside company IÐNÚ útgáfu.

Anna Dóra Antonsdóttir translated the book and Ragnhildur Skúladóttir, the director of the ISI's department of development and education, directed the work on behalf of the governing body.

Skúladóttir, together with sports scientist Ólafur H. Björnsson, hosted a professional lecture about the book.

Iceland has won four Olympic medals in the country's history ©Getty Images

Psychologist Helgi Valur Pálsson read the chapter on sports psychology and Ragna Ingólfsdóttir, the project manager for publicity at ISI, took care of the selection of photographs from the ISI gallery.

Völundur Óskarsson supervised the work on behalf of IÐNÚ útgáfu.

Iceland has won four Olympic medals in its history.

Vala Flosadottir won women's pole vault bronze at Sydney 2000 before the men's handball team claimed a memorable silver medal at Beijing 2008.

Triple jumper Vilhjalmur Einarsson won the country's first Olympic medal with silver in Melbourne in 1956.

Judoka Bjarni Frioriksson then won men's 95 kilograms bronze at Los Angeles 1984.