Dates set for 2021 Asian Youth Para Games in Bahrain as key meeting held

The first Coordination Commission meeting has been held in preparation for the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games in Bahrain.

Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) President Majid Rashed opened the virtual meeting and was joined by Ali Al Majed, the secretary general of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee, and other officials.

A major decision taken was to schedule the Games for between December 5 and 9 next year.

The meeting also heard that there is the goal of beginning work on various aspects of the Games, after Bahrain was awarded the multi-sport event in June.

Topics covered included the sports schedule, accreditation, ticketing and the emblem and mascot for the Games.

Classification, transport, hospitality, broadcasting and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies were also discussed.

"Hosting the Asian Youth Para Games 2021 in Bahrain is a vital part of helping us to achieve our mission to support NPCs to enable Para-athletes to achieve sporting excellence from grassroots to elite level," said Rashed.

"Bahrain has a very bright future and are looking to achieve and deliver for their athletes as well for us in the APC.

"Youth are the future of our sport and we are working very hard to have a sustainable championship and to create the right platform and atmosphere for young Para-athletes to launch their careers.

Majid Rashed spoke about the importance of youth ©APC

"I also want to thank His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Duaij Al Khalifa (Bahrain Paralympic Committee President) for his great efforts and energy to rebuild the Para-sport movement in Bahrain.

"In addition, secretary general Ali Al Majid's experience and passion will also support the success of the movement in Bahrain."

Bahrain has never hosted a large Para-sports event before with 800 athletes under the age of 20 expected to take part in 2021.

Nine sports are on the programme – athletics, badminton, boccia, goalball, powerlifting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo and wheelchair basketball.

Various venues are planned to be used at Khalifa Sports City and Isa Sports City.

"Today's meeting was a kick-off to the Games preparation with lot of ideas and suggestions from APC," said Al Majid.

"And we will work on the suggested technical points and schedule with specific committees and be ready to meet again, hopefully personally, with the APC soon."

Tokyo hosted the first Asian Para Youth Games in 2009, with Kuala Lumpur hosting them in 2013.

Dubai staged the latest edition in 2017.