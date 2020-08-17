Romanian Sambo Federation President Viorel Gasca discussed the progress of athletes returning to training after lockdown.

In an interview with the International Sambo Federation, Gasca spoke about the reopening of training camps.

Restrictive measures put in place in Romania during the coronavirus pandemic forced athletes to train at home, but these measures have now eased.

"We have a scheduled training camp at the sports base of the federation," he said.

"We started training as soon as we received permission under the general order of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Sports, in compliance with all the rules established due to the pandemic.

"Athletes' health comes first."

Romanian samboists have been able to return to training ©FIAS

With competition currently suspended due to the pandemic, Gasca claimed the break has allowed the athletes to prepare in-depth.

"Preparation is going on at the proper level, the athletes have endured isolation well," he said.

"For the first time there was enough time for everything - physical training, special training, technical and tactical exercises.

"Since there are no competitions yet, we pay more attention to 'cleaning' and working out the technique.

"We are all looking forward to the first starts after such a pause."

There is a high participation rate in sambo in Romania, with the capital city of Bucharest hosting the World Sambo Championships in 2018.