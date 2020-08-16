This year's European Rowing Championships are set to take place in October after the Organising Committee confirmed the event could be held according to World Health Organization (WHO) and World Rowing guidelines.

Competition is scheduled to take place from October 9 to 11 in the Polish city of Poznań, having been moved from June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Organising Committee has created an infection-prevention plan to ensure the event follows WHO, World Rowing and local authority guidelines.

Similar to the other European Rowing events going ahead in September, each participant at the regatta will be required to complete a pre-event health questionnaire.

Member federations will also be obliged to sign a consent form accepting responsibility for their team members.

Teams are encouraged to consider travelling to Poznań by their own bus or by train and to book accommodation through the Organising Committee.

Poznań is set to host the year's European Rowing Championships with measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus ©British Rowing

Due to the additional costs incurred by the Organising Committee to provide the required cleaning, sanitisation and transmission-reduction measures, each team is now required to pay a fee of €40 (£36/$47) per person.

The competition will not be open to spectators, with a limit of 250 athletes and team staff being at the venue at any one time.

In addition to the Championships, the European Rowing General Assembly is due to take place on October 10.

It will be held both in person in Poznań and online for delegates who are unable to travel to Poland.

More details, including the agenda, will be communicated to member federations by European Rowing on September 10.