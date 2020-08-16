The International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU) has had to cancel its 50 kilometres World Championships due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Jordanian coastal city of Aqaba had been due to stage the event on November 27.

The IAU said that its Council and local organisers were unanimous in the decision to cancel the 50km World Championships.

Restrictions on international travel, mandatory quarantine periods in place for many travellers and advice against mass gatherings all contributed to staging the event being deemed infeasible.

The IAU added that "the health and well-being of our athletes, officials and spectators" was its priority.

COVID-19 has had a heavy impact on the ultrarunning calendar, with the IAU Congress and 100km World Championships already cancelled.

Both events were due to take place in Winschoten in The Netherlands, with racing scheduled for September 12.

Continental 24-hour championships for Europe and the Americas have additionally been cancelled, with the Asia and Oceania event postponed.