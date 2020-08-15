Kämna wins stage four at Critérium du Dauphiné on crash-strewn day

Germany's Lennard Kämna earned a maiden professional victory on the penultimate stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, as Slovenia's Primož Roglič retained his lead on a day of crashes among the main general classification hopefuls.

Team Ineos rider Egan Bernal was absent from the start of the 153 kilometres mountain stage from Ugine to Megève, with the Colombian reportedly suffering from a bad back.

His withdrawal from this International Cycling Union WorldTour event casts a doubt over his Tour de France title defence later this month.

Germany’s Emanuel Buchmann began the day third in the general classification, but was forced to withdraw after a crash in the opening 30km, which also saw another Tour de France hopeful Steven Kruijswijk of The Netherlands dislocate his shoulder.

France’s Thibaut Pinot, also caught up in the crash, was able to resume riding.

Race leader Roglič was the next rider to suffer a crash, but fortunately was able to return to racing nursing cuts after the incident at the 82km mark of the stage.

A 15-rider breakaway group were able to build a lead during the stage, with the gap to the main field reaching five minutes at one stage.

The group was reduced in size as the final climb of the day approached at Megève, with France’s Kenny Elissonde and Spain’s David De la Cruz attacking in the closing seven kilometres.

Kämna was able to rejoin the duo and then launched a solo attack inside the final four kilometres.

🎥 🇩🇪@lennardkaemna s’impose à Megève et 🇸🇮@rogla conserve le #MaillotJaune. Résumé de la 4ème étape de ce #Dauphiné. 🚴🏻‍♂️



🎥 🇩🇪@lennardkaemna claims the win in Megève and 🇸🇮@rogla keeps the Yellow Jersey. Highlights of Stage 4. 🚴🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WMp2bEyXRF — Critérium du Dauphiné (@dauphine) August 15, 2020

The German rider remained clear to the finish to earn his first professional victory in a time of 4 hours 27min 56sec.

De la Cruz finished 41 seconds behind the stage winner, with France’s Julian Alaphilippe rounding off the top three a further 15 seconds adrift.

Pinot led the general classification group over the line at 3:01 down on the stage.

With Roglič placed within the group, the race leader was able to maintain his 14-second lead over Pinot in the overall standings.

France’s Guillaume Martin has risen to third place, with the Cofidis rider 24-seconds behind Roglič.

Tomorrow’s final stage is set to see riders tackle a 153.5km route beginning and finishing in Megève.

The five-stage event has been viewed as key for riders’ preparation for the Tour de France.

The first Grand Tour of the disrupted season is scheduled to take place from August 29 to September 20.