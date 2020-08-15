Australian Sailing appoints Brett and Palk to oversee pathways for new Paris 2024 classes

Ryan Palk and Arthur Brett have been appointed as pathway coordinators by Australian Sailing as the national body targets success in the kitefoil and windfoiling at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Changes were made by World Sailing to its programme for the Olympics, with the governing body making the alternations to meet new standards of gender balance and universality in equipment, which were introduced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

It was agreed to replace the men's and women's two-person dinghy with the mixed two-person dinghy, the RS:X windsurfer with the foiling iQFOIL class and the finn event with contests in the mixed kite and mixed two-person keelboat offshore disciplines.

Australian Sailing has said Palk will serve as the pathway coordinator for kite foil racing, while Brett will take the same role with windfoiling.

The duo will be tasked with leading the strategic direction for the disciplines, including delivery of pathway initiatives aimed at supporting the development of athletes and coaches.

Palk previously competed for Australia in the laser class at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games, with a peak of reaching number two in the world rankings.

He has since turned to coaching in the laser and kite foil classes, including serving as the team coach at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics and 2019 World Beach Games.

Australian Sailing said Palk has a close relationship with Kiteboarding Australia, which will play in important role in the development of athletes for Paris 2024.

Foiling is set to explode at the Paris Olympics in four years’ time. Australia has signalled its intentions in the classes by today announcing the appointments of Ryan Palk and Arthur Brett as Pathway Coordinators 🙌🙌 full story 👇https://t.co/VUlot5NQrn



📷 @beauoutteridge pic.twitter.com/FHMjx9tdlC — Australian Sailing (@AustSail) August 5, 2020

"I still enjoy pushing my own racing and learning more about how to merge the sailing mindset into what has become a truly high-performance Olympic class," said Palk.

"I am especially looking forward to fostering this class into the next generation of youth sailors.

"The future of the class is looking really promising and is sure to provide participants a path toward adventure, fun and friends - and maybe even Olympic success."

Brett won four national titles during his career, as well as two Contender Class World Championships and a joint Australian Sailing Male Sailor of the Year Award in 2002.

He is a four-time Olympic coach who has also coached three men’s laser full rig world champions and six laser radial and laser 4.7 youth world champions.

"My role with Australian Sailing is to provide a clear pathway for windfoilers to have an opportunity to get to the Olympic Games," Brett said.

"To do this, it is essential for it to be enjoyable and inclusive for all.

"Critical mass is required and inclusion of all ages is essential.

"Our windsurfing history is rich but our most recent Olympic representation is not."

Brett is currently the coach of Japanese radial sailor Manami Doi, who he will continue to coach prior to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in addition to his Australian Sailing role.