A high-quality field will compete in a shortened Critérium du Dauphiné as the rescheduled race warms up to the Tour de France later this month.

The International Cycling Union WorldTour race, which begins tomorrow, had been originally scheduled to take place from May 31 to June 7, but was among the events postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers have reduced the event to five stages, with no time trial or sprint stages featuring on the route.

The climber friendly course has naturally led to a field featuring numerous riders aiming for success in the general classification at the Tour de France.

This includes defending Tour de France champion Egan Bernal of Colombia and his Team Ineos team-mates Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome, both previous Grand Tour winners.

Froome’s place on Team Ineos’ Tour de France squad has appeared increasingly uncertain, with his return to racing after major injuries sustained last year being disrupted by the pandemic and his departure from the team at the close of the season already confirmed.

Reigning Vuelta a Espana champion Primož Roglič of Slovenia and 2017 Giro d’Italia winner Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands also feature in the field.

Spain’s Alejandro Valverde, Colombia’s Nairo Quintana and France stars Julian Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot are among the others due to compete, with the quartet hoping to make an impact at the Tour de France.

Racing will begin tomorrow with a 197 kilometre stage from Clermont-Ferrand to Saint-Christo-en-Jarez.

A further two summit finishes will follow at the Col de Porte and Saint-Martin-de-Belleville on stages two and three.

The race will conclude with back-to-back mountain stages finishing in Megève.

The five-stage event is expected to be key for riders’ preparation for the Tour de France, the first Grand Tour of the disrupted season, which is scheduled to take place from August 29 to September 20.