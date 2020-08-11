Greece's Vicky Panetsidou has become the latest karate star to participate in the online training session series #LearnKarateWith.

Panetsidou led the latest live episode of the series, which was launched by the World Karate Federation (WKF) in June.

The series has seen several stars of the sport offer tips to fans during the coronavirus crisis.

Panetsidou aimed to provide advice for fans on how to improve their kicking abilities during the latest online session.

The Greek champion gave fans tips on how to improve flexibility and showed exercises to master two of the most relevant techniques in kumite – the Mawashi Geri and Ura Mawashi Geri kicks.

Panetsidou also answered fans' questions about her performance in competition, her favourite techniques and best practice in training.

Panetsidou is a former European champion and a member of WKF Athletes' Commission.



The WKF said Panetsidou is one of the most popular karate athletes in the world and the session remains available to view on the WKF's Instagram page.

Panetsidou was the fifth karate star to lead an online session, following Antonio Diaz of Venezuela, Douglas Brose of Brazil, Nguyen Hoang Ngan of Vietnam and Luca Valdesi of Italy.

The next session in the series is scheduled to take place on August 14.

Japan's multiple world champion Ryo Kiyuna will lead the session on kihon and anan kata.

The initiative was launched by the WKF in cooperation with WKF Athletes' Commission.