Brest will host the Grand Départ of the 2021 Tour de France after Copenhagen's staging of the event was shifted to 2022.

Date clashes led to organisers confirming earlier this month that the marquee cycling race would not be able to start in the Danish capital.

The 2021 edition of the Tour de France was moved forward last week to avoid a clash with the Olympics.

Copenhagen is due to host a Euro 2020 football quarter-final on June 28 of next year – the scheduled day for the third stage of the race – and Danish authorities did not believe they could accommodate both events.

Both Tokyo 2020 and Euro 2020 were postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Danish Grand Depart was shifted to 2022, with Brest now stepping in to host the opening portion of the 2021 race.

Tour de France organisers confirmed the decision with the Regional Council of Brittany in Rennes, with Finistère's point set to host the start of the race for the fourth time, following 1952, 1974 and 2008.

The race will begin on June 26, with four stages planned to take place in Brittany.

Organisers say the stages will be influential for the yellow jersey contenders.

Copenhagen is now set to host the Grand Depart in 2022 ©Getty Images

"It is said that when the wind blows, no-one navigates turbulence better than Bretons," a Tour de France statement read.

"In the past few weeks, they have shown themselves to be up to the challenge and opportunity.

"They have also demonstrated their loyalty to the Tour de France when the skies darkened over Copenhagen.

"Instead of heading north, the 108th edition will travel west and its first stage will be held in Brest, which is only second to Paris in terms of hosting the Grand Départ.

"In previous Tour starts from the tip of Brittany, the way was paved for Fausto Coppi's success in 1952, Eddy Merckx's last victory in 1974 and then Carlos Sastre's in 2008.

"After the 32nd visit of the Grande Boucle in Brest, which first appeared on the race programme in 1906, the route will be laid out with the intention of exploring Brittany's Armor coastal region and its inland Argoat territories.

"The diversity of the landscapes makes it possible to create selective stages and will thus put the onus on the favourites to live up to their responsibilities straight away."

Further details of the stages are expected to be announced on October 29.

The date will see the official presentation of the Tour de France, held at the Palais des Congrès in Paris.

This year's Tour de France was postponed from its traditional slot on the calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The race is scheduled to take place from August 29 to September 20.