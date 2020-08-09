Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel maintained his fourth stage lead to win the 2020 Tour de Pologne title on the fifth and final stage of the road race.

Today's final stage win went to his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Davide Ballerini of Italy in a bunch sprint.

Racing from Zakopane to Kraków, the 117-mile course concluded the UCI WorldTour race that had so far seen a lot of controversy.

On the one-year anniversary of the death of Bjorg Lambrecht - who crashed in last year's race and died later in hospital - The Netherlands' Fabio Jakobsen was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being rammed into a barrier in the sprint to the line on stage one.

Compatriot Dylan Groenewegen caused a pile-up over the line, including sending Jakobsen over the barrier after squeezing him into the rail - and was later disqualified from the event for his actions.

Jakobsen came out of a coma during stage three and is now described as being in a "good condition".

On the final stage, Ballerini came from behind in a disorganised final group and manoeuvred his way to the front going into the last 100 metres, holding off Pascal Ackermann of Bora-Hansgrohe and Alberto Dainese of Team Sunweb.

Evenepoel crossed the line having been given the same time as the winners of 4 hours 31min 22sec, surrounded by his teammates to secure the general classification.

Davide Ballerini took the final stage win in a bunch sprint ©Getty Images

The 20-year-old has won every race he has entered this year and took the lead on the fourth stage after a 51 kilometre solo performance yesterday.

Joining him on the podium were Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang of Astana and Britain's Simon Yates of Mitchelton-Scott, 1:52 and 2:28 behind the Belgian respectively, keeping the same top three from stage four.

Mitchelton-Scott's Luka Mezgec regained his sprint lead to win that competition by two points as he ended on a final total of 48.

Italy's Diego Ulissi fell from first to fourth in the sprint competition on the last stage, also being overtaken by UAE Team Emirates teammate Jasper Philipsen and NTT Pro Cycling's Ryan Gibbons.

Germany's Pascal Ackermann got close on 44 points, jumping up five places to finish fifth.

In the mountains classification, Poland's Patryk Stosz was a clear overall winner with 64 points, holding off compatriot Kamil Gradek by more than 20 points, with Cofidis' Nathan Haas placing third.

Evenepoel finished fourth, with Fuglsang finishing ninth - the same position he finished in the sprints classification.

In the team event, Mitchelton-Scott won by just one second ahead of German side Bora-Hansgrohe, with Team Sunweb finishing 1:40 behind.

Astana and CCC Team rounded off the top five, while defending champions Team Ineos could only muster ninth.