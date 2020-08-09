The Lebanese National Rowing Centre was severely damaged by an explosion in Beirut on August 4, although the centre was unoccupied at the time ©FISA

The Lebanese National Rowing Centre has suffered extensive damage following an explosion at a warehouse in Beirut.

The explosion, which happened on August 4, is believed to have been caused by a store of ammonium nitrate in a warehouse.

More than 5,000 people were injured while more than 250,000 people were left homeless by the impact of the blast, which led to authorities declaring a two week state of emergency in the country.

The rowing centre was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic at the time of the explosion, meaning no athletes or coaches were using the facility, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

Reports described the centre as resembling a "war zone" due to the impact of the blast.

Photos released by World Rowing showed significant damage to the training centre, with the walls of the building having collapsed. 

Boats that had been stored outside the centre were also destroyed by the blast.