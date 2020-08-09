Regular sanitising of equipment and reducing physical contact between players are among the main recommendations in guidelines published by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) for the safe return of its events.

The FIVB has published guidelines for beach volleyball and volleyball, which outline measures teams, organisers, Federations and technical officials should implement during tournaments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams have been asked to establish a "consistent COVID-19 testing plan" to identify those who may have coronavirus and to minimise physical contact between rallies.

For beach volleyball, the FIVB said "all on court equipment and supplies must be sanitised on a regular basis, possibly after each match by tournament staff with personal protective equipment".

The guidelines also "strongly encourage" avoiding physical contact, such as handshaking, hugs and high-fives.

Social distancing measures, including between players and scorers, have also been advised, along with avoiding the use of changing rooms and showers at tournament venues.

The FIVB is the latest to publish COVID-19 guidelines, which paint a picture of how different sports events will look like for the foreseeable future.

The FIVB Beach World Tour has been on hold since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic ©Getty Images

"The guidelines, though not intended to replace local public health guidance, are an extensive set of best practice health and safety measures," the FIVB said.

"These measures are designed to inform, guide and assist the global volleyball family in mitigating the risk to all participants in the planning and delivery of volleyball and beach volleyball events amid COVID-19."

The first Beach World Tour events since the suspension of the sport in March are due to take place next month.

Baden in Austria is set to host a competition at the Strandbad venue between August 20 and 23, with Lithuania's capital Vilnius then staging a tournament from September 10 to 13.

Both will be one-star events, the lowest level on the Beach World Tour.

In June, the FIVB confirmed that there are no plans to stage any top-tier Beach World Tour events any earlier than the second-half of October.

Major volleyball events, including the Volleyball Nations League, have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.