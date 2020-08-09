The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has announced that its fan experience initiative has raised more than $225,000 (£172,000/€191,000) to help members of its Coach Programme affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ran across six weeks, the project saw players, coaches and tournaments come together to create fan experiences.

In its second week of auctions – which ended on July 27 – the highlight was a $51,850 (£39,700/€44,000) winning bid for an experience with Andy Murray at Wimbledon.

The winner will spend an hour on court with Scotland's former world number one and three-time Grand Slam champion at the 2021 edition of the tournament, and will also receive two tickets to the men's singles final and a private lunch in the members' enclosure.

Another winning bid of $27,000 (£20,700/€22,900) will see the high bidder spend two hours on court with Switzerland's three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka and his coaching team of Magnus Norman and Dani Vallverdu.

Other winning bids include $10,500 (£8,000/€8,900) to play with Bulgarian player Grigor Dimitrov and $7,500 (£5,700/€6,400) to join Feliciano Lopez for a training session at the Mutua Madrid Open.

One of 539 entrants will also be the lucky winner of a special prize draw and will claim a collection of signed rackets from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Murray – which added another $8,000 (£6,100/€6,800) to the pool.

Stan Wawrinka will meet one lucky fan for two hours on the court ©Getty Images

Other auctions featuring Spain's former world number one Carlos Moya and coaches Severin Luthi and Toni Nadal brought the overall total to $226,000 (£173,000/€192,000).

"It has been uplifting to see everybody pulling together to help out the coaches, who play such a big role in tennis," said Venezuelan Vallverdu, an ATP coach.

"Everybody that I reached out to for help said yes.

"This shows the impact coaches and players can make and I hope it's a platform for many more collaborations in the future.

"When we all work together, we can really achieve some big things for the sport."

Part of the proceeds raised will be donated to the UNICEF Coronavirus Children's Crisis Appeal.

"It's heartening that during such an unprecedented global situation, the tennis community has come together and found creative ways to help each other," added ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.

"Importantly, this innovative initiative has also succeeded in delivering something unique to our fans, and our thanks go to everyone who contributed."