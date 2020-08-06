Kumpost appointed to vacant FIS vice-president position in place of Kocijančič

Roman Kumpost from the Czech Republic has been appointed to the vacant International Ski Federation (FIS) vice-president position, following the death of Janez Kocijančič of Slovenia earlier this year.

Kocijančič, who was European Olympic Committees President, died at the age of 78 in June following illness.

He had been a member of the FIS Executive Board since 1981 and served as an FIS vice-president for the Eastern regions of Europe from 2010.

Kumpost will now serve the remainder of Kocjančič’s term, which will run to the FIS Congress next year.

This year's FIS Congress was postponed due to coronavirus, with next year's event set to see elections held in the Slovenian town of Portorož on June 5.

"The election of the vice-president of the FIS is a great honour for me," Kumpost said.

"I am very happy to be able to work in such a prestigious position in the FIS structures.

"It is a great personal challenge to follow up on Janez Kocijančič, who was a great personality and my long-term mentor."

Roman Kumpost succeeds Janez Kocijančič, who died earlier this year ©Getty Images

Kumpost has been a member of the FIS Council since 2010.

He has served on the FIS Nordic Combined Executive Board since 1989 and was its chairman from 2010 to 2013.

The Czech Olympic Committee vice-president led the Organising Committee of the 2013 Nordic Junior World Ski Championships in Liberec.

Kumpost also held the same position between 2004 and 2007, as the Czech Republic prepared for the 2009 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships.

The former Czech Ski Association President also leads a working group tasked with ensuring the most effective implementation of the ban on the use of fluorinated waxes, in all ski and snowboard disciplines.

In addition, Kumpost is part of a working group which coordinates activities of the classic FIS disciplines.

He is one of four FIS vice-presidents, along with Mats Arjes, Aki Murasato and Patrick Smith.