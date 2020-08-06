United World Wrestling cancels all events in September and October

The United World Wrestling (UWW) Executive Committee has decided to postpone the Cadet and Junior European Championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a virtual meeting yesterday, the Executive Committee reviewed the impact of coronavirus on its competitions.

It voted to cancel all events planned for September and October, which includes both the Cadet and Junior European Championships.

The European Cadet Championships were scheduled for October 5 to 11 in Poland, while the European Junior Championships were planned to take place from October 19 to 25 in North Macedonia.

The Cadet European Championships will not be held in October ©UWW

However, comments made by the UWW President, Nenad Lalović, suggest that the events will be held at a later date if possible.

"We will continue to monitor the worldwide response to the pandemic," said Lalović.

"We take seriously the responsibility to care for our athletes' safety and health.

"When we have confidence they can compete with success, we will wrestle again."

Over the next month, the Executive Committee will further discuss the 2020 calendar and analyse steps going forward.