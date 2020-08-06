World Archery has announced the launch of its #BacktoArchery campaign, along with the requirements and guidelines for organisers interested in hosting a world ranking event when competition resumes next month.

The campaign aims to secure a smooth transition for when international tournaments are permitted again from September 1.

The world rankings will restart on the same day after global competition was placed on hiatus in March due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Among the events affected by the pandemic was the Archery World Cup circuit, which was cancelled for 2020.

An updated requirements list for potential hosts has now been published, with the 17-page document detailing areas such as results and technology, the event itself, health regulations, press operations, broadcasting and branding.

The Hyundai Archery World Cup circuit was cancelled in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic ©Getty Images

Information includes what is required for both the venue and participants, to ensure the safety of all involved in the competition.

Among the stipulations are a minimum of four countries being in attendance as well as increased space and markings on the field.

Schedules for two and three-day events are also provided, with the flexibility that these can be combined with training camps.

World Archery said that it will provide the minimum level of broadcast production and branding, and assist with results management.

World rankings events held during this transition period will add to the rankings, but no points will depreciate.

The transition period will last until at least April 1, 2021.