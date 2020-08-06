Olympic diving gold medallist Jack Laugher is hopeful he can continue his career through to Paris 2024 after admitting he had been considering retiring after the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Laugher, who won the three metres synchronised event with Chris Mears at Rio 2016, said the postponement of Tokyo 2020 had caused him to change his plans.

"I was really looking forward to being able to compete at the Olympics and then take a good amount of time off, let myself rest and my body regenerate itself really," the Briton said.

"Now I guess what's going to happen is we'll be competing in 2021 then I'll take a little break and then compete at 2022 at the Commonwealth Games.

"My original aim about six years ago was going through to 2022 and maybe hang up the trunks there but I think I'd like to go through to 2024 if I can."

The Olympic gold medallist said the postponement of Tokyo 2020 had made him reconsider his career plans ©Getty Images

Laugher, a four-time World Championships medallist and three-time European champion, said he may have to limit the amount of events he competes in to prolong his career.

"I'll be 29-years-old [at Paris 2024]," he added.

"I might not be doing all the events that I'm doing right now – I might just be doing synchronised diving or just individual – but I'd really like to continue going as long as my body and my mind are in shape.

"I'd really enjoy to just keep training and keep competing."