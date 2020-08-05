More than 1,000 participate in remote archery festival

More than 1,000 competitors participated in an online archery festival which was organised in Japan and featured international athletes.

In all 1,035 archers took part as the sport deals with the international suspension from competition due to COVID-19.

The event took place over two days and featured a number of decorated athletes, many from abroad.

There were 72 arrows per athlete with the top score winning the tournament.

It was not officially recognised by the All Japan Archery Federation and will not be recognised for records or rankings.

Archers had to shoot and submit their points total through the Ianseo application, and then email over a scanned paper scoresheet.

Brady Ellison came out on top in the men's recurve standings ©Getty Images

There were 32 categories including youth, university and masters, and even one for coaches.

Long-time veteran Japanese team member Kaori Kawakana was the top-scoring women's recurve archer with a score of 663.

Brady Ellison led the recurve men with a score of 698, beating American compatriot Jack Williams by five.

Toja Ellison of Slovenia was top of the table in the women's compound with a score of 704, while Junji Sasaki was the highest-scoring man in compound with 702.

The national team of Bhutan used the competition as a training event, with Karma, who competed at Rio 2016, finishing third in the women's recurve with a score of 656.

It was way above the minimum of 605 that she needs to hit in a recognised competition to be eligible to attend the delayed Tokyo 2020.