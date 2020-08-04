The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) have expressed their "disappointment" after the cancellation of the Madrid Open due to health and safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The clay court tournament was originally due to take place in May but was postponed due to the pandemic.

It was rescheduled for September but this year's edition has now been cancelled because of the continuing health situation in Spain.

"We have given our all to stage the tournament," said tournament director Feliciano Lopez.

"After the first cancellation in May, we got to work on the September date with the hope of being able to enjoy first-class tennis in the Caja Mágica during this year, which has been so hard for everyone.

"However, the continued instability is still too great to hold a tournament like this in complete safety.

"Once again, we would like to thank the Madrid City Council and all of our sponsors and suppliers for being by our side during every step we have taken."

Following a recent spike in coronavirus cases, Madrid announced various new measures to control the virus’ spread, including a directive that social gatherings are to be reduced to ten people, both in public and private meetings.

The WTA Madrid Open, won three times by the Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova, will not take place in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

The new legislation rendered it impossible to stage the event, leading to the tournament's cancellation.

"We share in the disappointment that the Mutua Madrid Open will not be able to take place this year," said ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.

"The circumstances concerning COVID-19 are continually evolving and we continue to take guidance from local authorities in our decision-making.

"I would like to thank the Mutua Madrid Open tournament organisers for their efforts to run this year’s event, which included the rescheduling of their dates from May to September, and we look forward to the event’s successful return in 2021."

Steve Simon, WTA chairman added: "We are disappointed the Mutua Madrid Open will not be held this year but we are proud of the dedication set forth by Feliciano and the entire tournament team, who have worked tirelessly to consider and facilitate all possible alternatives in making the tournament happen this year.

"We know how beloved this combined men’s and women’s event is for fans, especially with the anticipation of the Tour’s return to play, but we remain vigilant to ensure health and safety remains our top priority for all.”

Among the players that were due to appear in Madrid was Rafael Nadal, who has won the men's singles event at that tournament five times.

In a series of tweets today the world number two announced that he had taken the difficult decision not to play in the US Open, scheduled to take place in New York on August 31 to September 13, because of the coronavirus situation in the country.

This is a decision I never wanted to take but I have decided to follow my heart this time and for the time being I rather not travel. pic.twitter.com/8VA0aSACVy — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 4, 2020

"After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year’s US Open," said Nadal.

"The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing and it looks like we still don’t have control of it.

"We know that the reduced tennis calendar is barbaric this year after four months stopped with no play, and I understand and thank everyone for the efforts they are putting in to make it happen.

"We have just seen the announcement of Madrid not being played this year.

"All my respects to the United States Tennis Association, the US Open organisers and the ATP for trying to put the event together for the players and the fans around the world through television.

"This is a decision I never wanted to take but I have decided to follow my heart this time and for the time being I rather not travel."

Nadal joins a host of players to withdraw from the US Open, which includes Australia's Nick Kyrgios, women's world number one Ashleigh Barty, 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and China's Qiang Wang.