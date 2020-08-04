Yemen Olympic Committee marked Olympic Day by holding a series of events featuring eight sports.

A total of 120 athletes participated in events at venues in the nation, which is experiencing a humanitarian crisis due to the ongoing conflict in the country.

Athletics, cycling and fencing events were held, as well as activities for judo, taekwondo, table tennis, tennis and wushu.

The Yemen Olympic Committee said the events were held under strict hygiene protocols, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gloves and masks were provided to the participants.

Eight sports were featured during Yemen Olympic Committee's Olympic Day events ©Yemen Olympic Committee

Athletes were presented with certificates by Yemen Olympic Committee vice-president Nazmeh Abdul Salam Othman and secretary general Muhammad Al-Hajri.

Olympic Day is celebrated every year on June 23, to mark the date in 1894 when Pierre de Coubertin founded the International Olympic Committee in Paris.

However, many countries hold their celebratory events on other dates.

This year, a lot of the celebrations have taken place online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.