The International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) has launched a new competition series to support National Federations, clubs and players with the return of events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prize money and world ranking points will be on offer during the National Challenger Series.

The FITEQ said it would also offer a pathway to qualification for the Teqball World Championships.

There will be up to two phases of events and the FITEQ will provide financial and educational support to federations and clubs to help them organise the competitions.

"We’ve been working extremely hard over the past few months to find the best solution for bringing back teqball events in a safe and responsible way," said FITEQ general secretary Marius Vizer Jr.

"We've been working extremely hard over the past few months to find the best solution for bringing back teqball events in a safe and responsible way," said FITEQ general secretary Marius Vizer Jr.

"It is a great feeling to know that from the start of August we will once again have official teqball competitions, with world ranking points and prize money available for our athletes.

"National Federations and clubs have harnessed the teqball spirit during the pandemic by finding innovative ways to keep people playing the sport we all love.

"The National Challenger Series will be a celebration of this effort and serve as a platform to reignite the momentum the teqball family has been building in recent years.

"In addition to the world ranking points, prize money and World Championships qualification opportunities for athletes, the National Challenger Series will be a valuable experience in event organisation for National Federations and clubs, leaving a long-lasting legacy in countries all over the world."

The FITEQ postponed all of its competitions indefinitely in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.