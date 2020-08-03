Denmark will host the Tour de France Grand Depart in 2022 after a change in the race dates made it impossible for Copenhagen to stage the marquee cycling event next year.

The 2021 edition of the Tour de France was moved forward last week to avoid a clash with the Olympics.

However, Copenhagen is hosting a Euro 2020 football quarter-final on June 28 of next year - the scheduled day for the third stage of the race - and Danish authorities do not believe they can accommodate both events.

Both Tokyo 2020 and Euro 2020 were postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Danish Grand Depart will therefore now take place in 2022 rather than 2021.

"I am happy that we have succeeded in securing a Danish tour start in 2022," Mayor of Copenhagen Frank Jensen, who also chairs the Board of local organiseres, said.

"We are many who have been looking forward to getting the Tour de France to Denmark next year, and now we unfortunately have to wait a little longer.

"On the other hand, the Danes can look forward to an even bigger bang of a yellow folk festival in 2022, when the tour start will not be squeezed by the European Championships and the Olympics, and we have hopefully got the corona at a greater distance.

"I would like to thank all parties, not least the Minister of Trade and Industry and ASO [Amaury Sport Organisation] and Christian Prudhomme [the race director] for helping to find a common, good solution."

The Tour de France will visit Copenhagen in 2022 instead ©Getty Images

The 2021 Tour de France is now scheduled to run from June 26 to July 18, finishing six days before the men's Olympic road race.

When the events were due to overlap, Thomas Voeckler, manager of the French cycling team, warned it would be "almost mission impossible" to field the country's strongest side at Tokyo 2020 due to the clash - especially as climbers are expected to thrive on the Olympic course.

French newspaper L'Équipe, owned by the same company that organises the Tour de France, has suggested Brittany as a potential replacement to start the race in 2021 although nothing has been formally announced.

Denmark is expected to still host three stages in 2022.