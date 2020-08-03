Tokyo has not experienced the levels of heat that had been predicted to mar the Olympic Games in the Japanese capital, now postponed to 2021.

Heat became a major concern for Tokyo 2020 after more than 50 deaths were recorded in Japan because of rising temperatures in July last year.

A number of heat-prevention measures were introduced, including the use of real and fake snow, cooling mist sprays and shading tents.

Fears also prompted organisers to controversially switch the marathons and race walking to Sapporo, more than 800 kilometres to the north of Tokyo.

Concerns about heat were soon overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, however, with the global health crisis forcing the postponement of Tokyo 2020 to 2021.

The Olympics are now scheduled for July 23 to August 8 next year, followed by the Paralympics from August 24 to September 5.

It appears as if fears about heat would have been unfounded if the Games had taken place this year, with the past week only reaching highs of 31 celsius.

Cooling mist sprays were among a number of measures introduced to counter the heat at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo ©Getty Images

It rained in Tokyo on the original date of the Opening Ceremony, July 24, with temperatures reaching a high of 27 celsius.

Indeed, the rainy season in the Japanese capital and neighboring areas of the Kanto-Koshin region has only just come to an end, finishing eight days later than average.

This makes it the fourth-latest end since records began, as reported by The Japan Times.

Heat will still be a concern for next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games, but Tokyo's most pressing issue is the number of coronavirus cases in the city.

Japan has reported more than 39,100 cases of coronavirus and 1,013 deaths, with cases rising over the past weeks.

Both the International Olympic Committee and local organisers have promised to deliver a simplified version of the Games following the postponement.

The possibility of the Olympics and Paralympics being held behind closed doors has also not been ruled out.