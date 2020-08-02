The International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) has signed an agreement with the Olympic Channel to collaborate on content.

Wheelchair basketball content, such as highlights, features and live coverage of events, is now in line to feature on the channel - something the IWBF hopes will attract a new audience to the sport.

"Wheelchair Basketball has become increasingly more popular for Paralympic audiences over the past few years and we are very excited to embark on this new collaboration with the Olympic Channel which we hope will continue to grow and reach new viewers for the sport," IWBF President Ulf Mehrens said.

“A partnership with a global multi-media platform is a major step forward for the sport and by increasing the visibility of wheelchair basketball we hope to demonstrate the athleticism and dynamism of the game.

"We look forward to working with the Olympic Channel and hope to be a fantastic addition to their existing content as we shine a light on our sport and its athletes.

"We must also extend our thanks to FIBA [International Basketball Federation] secretary general, Andreas Zagklis, who initiated the discussions to make this possible."

IWBF President Ulf Mehrens said the organisation was "very excited" by the collaboration ©Getty Images

Mark Parkman, Olympic Channel general manager, said the International Olympic Committee-owned media operation was "excited" to welcome the IWBF as a partner.

"Our platform provides promotion for all sports and athletes within the Olympic Movement, and we look forward to working together help grow their reach, engagement and audiences worldwide," Parkman added.

The over-the-top Olympic Channel now has agreements with 95 International Federations.