Todd's lead cut to one shot after round three of WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational

American Brendon Todd holds a one-shot lead going into the final round of the World Golf Championships (WGC) FedEx St Jude Invitational, after his advantage at the top of the leaderboard was halved.

Todd, who led by two shots at the halfway point of the event in Memphis in Tennessee, carded a one-under-par 69 on third-round day to maintain his lead at 12 under par.

After opening his round with a birdie at the first, Todd dropped a shot at the fifth before another birdie at the eighth hole.

He started the back nine with a bogey, before making consecutive birdies at 12 and 13.

An inconsistent round for the 35-year-old continued with bogeys at 14 and 17, interspersed with a birdie at 16, to help him shoot a 71.

South Korea's Byeong Hun An is one shot behind leader Todd at 11 under par, after carding a third-round 66.

An enjoyed six birdies at TPC Southwind including four in a row on the back nine, although his scorecard was blotted by a double bogey on the par-three 11th.

South Korea's Byeong Hun An sits one shot behind leader Brendon Todd after three rounds at TPC Southwind in Memphis ©Getty Images

In third place is America's Rickie Fowler, who shot a 69 to close on ten under par.

Leader after the first round, fellow American Brooks Koepka, is a shot further back on nine under par, after he carded a 68.

The United States dominate the top end of the leaderboard, with Justin Thomas in fifth place at eight under par, after he shot a four-under-par round of 66.

There is then a four way tie for sixth place at seven under par, which includes American Phil Mickelson, who also shot a 66.

Below them there is a seven way tie for tenth place at six under par, including England's Tom Lewis, who shot the best round of the day, a nine under par 61, to catapult himself 47 places up the standings.

Lewis made ten birdies through his first 16 holes, with his only dropped shot of the day coming when he bogeyed the last.