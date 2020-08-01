An unnamed player has withdrawn from the qualification event ahead of the WTA Palermo Open after testing positive for coronavirus.

The player had no symptoms and pulled out just before qualifying started for the tournament, scheduled to be the first after the WTA Tour was shutdown in March because of the pandemic.

The tournament is due to begin in Sicily on Monday August 3.

Although the identity of the player who tested positive for coronavirus was not released, shortly after the announcement of the positive test 130th-ranked Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova, who had been due to take part in qualifying, withdrew citing illness, as reported by AFP.

Simona Halep has withdrawn from the WTA Palermo Open citing concerns surrounding international air travel ©Getty Images

"The effectiveness of the protocols and related controls allowed us to intercept a positive case among the players who arrived in Palermo," said Professor Antonio Cascio, the tournament's anti-COVID consultant.

"The same player, awaiting the test results, had always remained in her hotel room."

The tournament will go ahead as scheduled, according to organisers, and as per Women's Tennis Association (WTA) protocols, any individuals defined as a close contact of the affected player will undergo further testing.

The field for the WTA Palermo Open was set to feature world number two Simona Halep, however the Romanian withdrew from the event earlier this week citing a rise in coronavirus cases in Romania and her "anxieties" around international air travel.