The World Curling Federation (WCF) has announced a renewal of its digital partnership with iX.co - the digital media company launched by Infront last year - which will run until the summer of 2022.

This agreement means that the two organisations will work together for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Building on World Curling's award-winning Weibo channel to attract a bigger Chinese audience with additional content ahead of the Games will be one of the primary focuses.

Beijing-based All Star Partner will continue to work with iX.co to deliver the channel, with the company's content-creation team attending Beijing 2022 tests events to develop in-competition fare for Chinese viewers.

These test events will be the World Junior Curling Championships and the World Wheelchair Curling Championship, both scheduled to be held in 2021.

The partnership will try to boost Chinese curling audiences ahead of Beijing 2022 ©WCF

"We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with iX.co and are excited to bring more engaging content to our curling family in China," WCF President Kate Caithness said.

"The growth of our Sina Weibo channel in its first year was incredible and we look forward to seeing what we can achieve together in the lead up to the Beijing 2022 Winter Games."

The Weibo channel is now the WCF's fastest-growing and most-subscribed, with almost 95,000 followers since its launch in August 2019.

"iX.co and All Star Partner is proud to extend our partnership with the WCF for another two years," added Christoph Heimes, chief executive of iX.co.

"Coming off the heels of helping the WCF be named as one of the leading international sport organisations in China at the Winter Sports Awards, we are excited to be enhancing their social media operations and onsite coverage during Chinese curling events."