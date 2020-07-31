International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach is to speak at the Opening Ceremony of this year's International University Sports Federation (FISU) World Forum, which is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

World Forum organisers held a face-to-face meeting at the University of Physical Education in Budapest in Hungary earlier this week, where they were joined by representatives of the Hungarian University Sports Federation (HUSF) and representatives of its Digital Success Programme (DSP) who revealed details of the role that esports would play within the event.

HUSF international relations director Ágnes Ancic-Valkai indicated that more than 250 people have registered for the event so far, with the number expected to grow ahead of the final registration deadline which was today.

Ancic-Valkai announced that IOC President Thomas Bach would speak during the virtual Opening Ceremony of the forum, alongside the Hungarian Secretary of Sports Dr. Tünde Szabó.

DSP representative Dr Ferenc Dénes told organisers that the event’s esports schedule had been finalised, with participants in the virtual forum able to play FIFA20 online and take part in mind sports.

It was noted during the meeting that interest in the Virtual Expo was increasing.

The FISU Healthy Campus project is among the areas that are being focused on as part of the FISU World Forum ©FISU

Preparations are still continuing ahead of the event, scheduled from August 12 to 14, with the list of lecturers still to be finalised.

Although the programme for the three days has been finalised it has not yet been released publicly.

During her speech Ancic-Valkai highlighted a few areas of the programme that stood out to her - the FISU Healthy Campus programme and planned workshops focusing on the challenges in university sport in relation to digitalisation and the International Day of University Sport (IDUS).

"I am absolutely convinced that both the esports and the mind sports sections will attract a lot of visitors," said Ancic-Valkai.

"The Budapest virtual sightseeing tour is also one of a kind.

"I would like to emphasise that, unlike real conferences, the forum will be entirely interactive, and participants can contribute a lot at the plenary sessions and workshops.

"The main point is that people will have a chance to discuss issues."