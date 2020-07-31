The Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) has abandoned plans to add former head coach Anatoly Khovantsev to its expert council following Viktor Maigourov's election as President earlier this month.

Khovantsev had been the head coach of the Russian biathlon team until May, when the RBU decided to leave the role vacant on a temporary basis.

According to Russia's official state news agency TASS, RBU President Vladimir Drachev had planned to invite Khovantsev on to the council.

That plan has now been scuppered by Maigourov, who has decided against giving Khovantsev a position on the council.

"If the expert council works, then I will not be in it," Khovantsev told TASS.

"This decision was made by the new leadership of the RBU.

"The President of the federation notified me that they are not interested in my services."

Viktor Maigourov has introduced several changes since his election as RBU President earlier this month ©Getty Images

Khovantsev said he would be working with young biathletes.

"I work with the age of youth teams, I hope I will be able to bring someone to the national team of the country," he added.

The decision from the RBU marks the latest coaching reshuffle ahead of the start of the new season.

Earlier this month, Polkhovsky was cleared to take up the position of head coach of the national team.

The RBU Board approved the candidacy of Polkhovsky, a vice-president of the RBU, following the election of Maigourov.

Polkhovsky had been recommended for the post by the majority of the RBU Board in April, but his appointment was blocked by former President Vladimir Drachev.

Drachev's vetoing of coaching appointments was among the reasons why he had faced calls to resign.