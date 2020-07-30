Criminal proceedings against FIFA President Gianni Infantino have been launched in Switzerland, it was announced today.

A special prosecutor was appointed earlier month to investigate dealings between Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber and the head of football's world governing body.

Lauber offered to resign last week after a Swiss Court concluded he covered up a meeting with Infantino and lied to supervisors while his office probed corruption surrounding FIFA.

The authority overseeing Switzerland's Federal prosecutors announced today that special prosecutor Stefan Keller - who also requested permission to begin proceedings against the Lauber - had uncovered indications of criminal conduct related to the meetings.

"This concerns abuse of public office, breach of official secrecy, assisting offenders and incitement to these acts," the watchdog overseeing the Office of the Attorney General said in a statement.

Both Infantino and Lauber have always denied any wrongdoing.

Lauber, however, is expected to leave his role at the end of this month and this latest news will leave a question mark over the future of Infantino, elected FIFA President as a permanent replacement for Sepp Blatter in February 2016.

The case is also an embarrassment for the International Olympic Committee, who had elected Infantino as a member in January after convincing themselves that he would not face any action over this case which has been rumbling on in the background for several months.

Gianni Infantino was elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee in January ©FIFA

The case centres on undocumented meetings that Lauber and Infantino are alleged to have held in 2016 and 2017.

The meetings only came to light following the publication of the Football Leaks series of confidential documents in November 2018.

It remains unknown what was actually discussed at those meetings, though there has been much speculation that Infantino, elected as FIFA President in February 2016, was looking into whether there was a criminal investigation into himself and potentially interfering with other investigations into the Zurich-based governing body and its partners.

Both Lauber and Infantino claim they cannot remember what they discussed.

Lauber, the Swiss Attorney General since 2012, was already facing impeachment proceedings - the first time in Swiss history such action has been taken against someone serving in the role.





insidethegames has asked FIFA and the IOC for a comment.

