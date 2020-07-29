FIFA's Member Associations are each set to receive $1 million (£771,000/€849,000) as part of the governing body's COVID-19 relief plan.

The organisation will make a total of $1.5 billion (£1.16 billion/€1.27 billion) available for its 211 Member Association from the six Confederations to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan, given the green light by the Bureau of the FIFA Council, was drawn up by FIFA administration in cooperation with confederations and was approved by the ruling FIFA Council on June 25.

"This relief plan is a great example of football's solidarity and commitment in such unprecedented times," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"I would like to thank my colleagues of the Bureau of the Council for approving the decision to move forward with such an important initiative for the benefit of all member associations and Confederations."

In the first phase of the plan, the operational cost entitlements to Member Associations were released.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino called the relief fund a great example of "solidarity" in football ©Getty Images

For the second phase, members have been given the ability to transform remaining development project grants into COVID-19 operational relief funds.

Following approval from the Bureau of the FIFA Council, FIFA will implement a third phase, comprising a universal solidarity grant of $1 million for all members as well as an additional grant of $500,000 (£385,000/€425,000) for women's football.

An additional $2 million (£1.42 million/€1.7 million) will be offered to each Confederation, with all full amounts being made available by January 2021.

There will also be interest-free loans to all FIFA member associations amounting up to 35 per cent of their audited annual reserves, with a minimum loan entitlement of $500,000 and a maximum of $5 million (£3.85 million/€4.25 million).

Each Confederation will also be entitled to $4 million (£2.84 million/€3.4 million) in loans.

These funds will be made available for Member Associations to use for the restart of activities and competition, implementation of return-to-play protocols, the participation of national teams in competitions, the hiring and re-hiring of staff, the maintenance of football infrastructure and general administration and operating costs.

FIFA has raided its considerable reserves to finance the relief plan.