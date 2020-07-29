Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC) has appointed former swimmer Benoit Huot as the nation's Chef de Mission for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Huot, who won nine Paralympic gold medals between 2000 and 2012, was announced as the two-year countdown until the Opening Ceremony of the Games was celebrated this week.

The Quebec athlete is one of Canada's most accomplished Paralympians of all time having won 20 medals at five Games, with his last coming at Rio 2016.

He also won medals at three consecutive Commonwealth Games from 2002 to 2010.

Huot was named the 2003 Commonwealth Games Federation Athlete of the Year With a Disability, as well as Para-swimmer of the Year by Swimming World magazine in 2005.

He was chosen as the 2012 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony flagbearer for Canada.

"It was such a privilege for me to work with Team Canada at the Gold Coast Games in 2018," said the 36-year-old.

"Being named Chef de Mission for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham is a huge honour, and I will do everything I can to ensure an inclusive and inspiring environment for our athletes.

Benoit Huot has won 20 Paralympic medals including nine golds ©Getty Images

"The Commonwealth Games have been a significant part of my high performance journey, and I believe that their focus on inclusivity and diversity is of even more importance in the world that we live in today.

"I look forward to being part of these amazing Games, and hope to inspire our athletes and Para-athletes to achieve their objectives in Birmingham in 2022."

Birmingham 2022 is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8, 2022, and will feature 19 sports and eight Para-sports.

"Ben is an inspired choice as Team Canada's 2022 Chef de Mission," said Richard Powers, the President of CSC.

"With his storied background as an athlete and his incredible energy and passion for sport, he is the perfect person to lead our team at the Birmingham Games.

"We look forward to working closely with him as we prepare our country's team for 2022 and know that he will give his all to ensure success."