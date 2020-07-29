Inspections have taken place at three winter resorts which are due to hold ski and snowboard cross World Cups in the new 2020-2021 season.

Austria's Klaus Waldner and Germany's Uwe Beier, who this month were confirmed as the joint race directors for ski and snowboard cross by the International Ski Federation, led the visits to three different venues.

First on the list was Montafon in Austria, which is due to host both ski and snowboard cross between December 10 and 12.

The group then visited Arosa in Switzerland which will host a ski cross night race on December 15, before concluding in Innichen/San Candido in Italy where back-to-back races are planned on December 19 and 20.

All of the venues are said to be "ready and prepared" to host their World Cups, although specific planning will be made in case of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Montafon in Austria was one of the venues visited ©Getty Images

"The pandemic doesn't make the job very easy for us, but we are a very experienced organiser and we are preparing various possible scenarios for the organisation of the World Cup," said Helmut Senfter, the President of the Organising Committee in Innichen/San Candido.

"We need to keep in mind that there is a possibility of some restrictions and we will need to adapt in every way.

"We are fully aware of how the event may change because of COVID-19, but we will be ready to host a great event with its new name –AUDI FIS Ski Cross World Cup 3 Zinnen Dolomites."

Further summer inspections at ski cross and snowboard cross venues are planned in the coming weeks, where possible.

Online meetings with organisers will also be held.