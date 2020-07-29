The International Judo Federation (IJF) has teamed-up with clothing company Ippon Gear to launch a range of face masks.

The move is part of the fight to contain the spread of coronavirus, with mask use increasing on a huge scale across the world.

For every mask sold, Ippon Gear has pledged to donate another to a country in need where IJF development programmes take place.

In addition, the company is supporting the IJF's Masks for Africa project.

Ippon Gear will donate a mask for every mask bought ©Ippon Gear

This has the aim of raising funds to help towards the costs of producing masks on the continent.

In Zambia, thousands of masks have already been locally produced and distributed to vulnerable people.

Ippon Gear has offered a donation of €1,000 (£907/$1,170), enough for an additional 1,000 masks.

To date, Masks for Africa has raised more than $25,000 (£19,000/€21,000).

All of the Ippon Gear masks are sustainable and reusable.