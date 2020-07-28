The coronavirus pandemic is expected to dominate the latest Executive Board meeting of the International Biathlon Union (IBU), which is due to take place tomorrow.

A 10-leg World Cup schedule for the 2020-2021 season is hoped to begin on November 28 in Kontiolahti in Finland before visiting eight other countries.

Pokljuka in Slovenia is scheduled to stage the World Championships from February 10 to 21 next year.

However, with travel restrictions and limits on mass gatherings still in force in across much of Europe and China - the one non-European destination on the World Cup schedule - contingency plans are likely to be discussed by the IBU's Executive Board.

The IBU has already been forced to cancel the Summer Biathlon World Championships, with the event originally scheduled to take place from August 19 to 23 in Ruhpolding in Germany.

The IBU Congress, currently listed to take place from November 13 to 15 in Czech capital Prague, is another event which could be under threat.

Principles to provide financial support to Organising Committees negatively impacted by the pandemic were agreed by the IBU in May.

When asked about the biggest challenges facing #biathlon an overwhelming majority of those who were surveyed chose climate change. Fans also believe the IBU has a strong responsibility to tackle the issue. pic.twitter.com/XrTVXXKdqH — IBU (@biathlonworld) May 25, 2020

Progress reports on Target 26 - a strategic plan to progress the sport through the next two Olympic cycles - will also be discussed, including a draft of IBU’s first-ever sustainability strategy.

Target 26 was approved at the IBU's Extraordinary Congress last year.

Sustainability is a key aspect of Target 26 and the global governing body signed up to the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework last month.

It also established a Sustainability Expert Reference Group, which includes environmental specialists and former athletes.

An IBU fan survey recently found 78 per cent believe climate change is the biggest issue facing the sport.