The President of the National Olympic Committee of Zambia, Alfred Foloko, said the organisation remains committed to athletes preparing for Tokyo 2020 after the Games were postponed to next year due to COVID-19.

Foloko made his statement with the Olympics in Japan's capital now due to open on July 23, 2021.

"Since athletes are among our best role models in our society and given the challenges we have at hand, let me take this opportunity to urge all athletes to continue preparing for these Olympic Games," he said.

"Without ceasing, until such a time so that once we are over these unprecedented times and the Olympic Flame calls you will be able to perform at your level best.

Zambia have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 women's football tournament ©NOCZ

"Remember too that these Games will serve as a great significance in celebrating diverse, inclusion and above all your own sporting achievement.

"With that in mind, take note too that your qualification to the world's greatest sporting showpiece still remains valid and as an executive we shall remain committed in making sure our athletes' Olympic dreams come true now and in the months ahead of us.

"There is no doubt the Olympic Games will forever remain as a symbol of hope and inspiration for the entire world for many years to come."

During his message, Foloko asked for African nations to prepare well for the Tokyo 2020 Games and use their "values" to work towards the Olympics.

"For now as Olympism teaches us, no obstacle be it health-related or otherwise can prevent us from touching the holy grail of the Olympic and world sports movement, we can only stand strong and determined in seeing to it that," he added.