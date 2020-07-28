The World Curling Academy has launched its second online education programme, an umpire level one course.

It comes after the success of its initial programme, a level one course for ice technicians.

This level of umpiring is aimed at individuals who would like to become part of the Academy's education pathway, with the goal of becoming an umpire.

It is the first stage of becoming a World Curling Academy certified level one umpire, with participants also required to pass an in-person assessment by a World Curling Academy educator to complete their certification.

The course is divided into eight modules that can be completed at the applicant's own pace, and allows those taking part to increase their knowledge and understanding of various aspects of umpiring curling competitions.

The Academy would not be where it is today without great partners like @CurlingCanada #curling #wcf https://t.co/bQH2KQ5oFY — Scott Arnold (@SGArnold) July 3, 2020

Scott Arnold, the World Curling Federation's (WCF) head of development, said: "It has been a busy off-season for the development team at the World Curling Academy and I am excited to have published our second online certificate course – umpire level one.

"This could not have been completed without the help of the Curriculum Advisory Group, my colleagues at the WCF, our valued member associations and, of course, WCF education partners, World Academy of Sport.

"We remain committed to growing the sport of curling through education and hope more people will become interested in the different aspects of the sport including umpiring.

"In the months since the launch of the World Curling Academy, participants from 52 countries have registered for the service.

"What is really pleasing to me is five of those countries are not current official member associations of the WCF."

Budding ice technicians from the first series of courses ran by the World Curling Academy are currently waiting to meet with an educator to complete their certifications.