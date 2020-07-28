USA Diving aims to raise $5 million in time for Los Angeles 2028

USA Diving has set itself the target of raising $5 million (£6.4 million/€5.5 million) in time for the Opening Ceremony of the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics.

The organisation has launched a fundraising campaign called "Legacy 2028" in a bid to create a development programme for the country's divers.

It is hoped the cash raised will help athletes from their first dive, right up to the Olympic podium.

"We are excited to announce the launch of Legacy 2028," said Lee Michaud, President of USA Diving.

"Something people don't realise is that most competitive nations receive Government funding for Olympic sport development, yet the United States is the only major industrialised nation without this benefit.

"Developing world-class divers takes significant resources and Legacy 2028 is a monumental initiative.

"The challenges 2020 has brought us are daunting, and our ability to continue USA Diving's rich tradition of international success will depend upon support from corporations, foundations and generous individuals.

Funds raised will help grassroots and high performance divers from the US ©Getty Images

"Diving is more than just a sport, it is a community.

"Please join us in supporting and celebrating our Olympic dreams."

Funds raised through Legacy 2028 will go to three different areas – grassroots programming, junior development and high performance initiatives.

Donations can be made online as a one-off or on a recurring basis.

The campaign is also part of the Giving Games, which began on July 24 and will run to August 9.

This is a fundraising initiative which brings American sports organisations together as they battle the challenges caused by COVID-19. and the delay to next year of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Diving was dominated by the US until the 1990s, and the country sits on top of the sport's all-time medal table with 48 golds and 135 medals in total.

China, the sport's current powerhouse, is second on 40 golds and 69 total medals.