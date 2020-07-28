USA Weightlifting has changed the American Open Series 3 from an in-person competition to a remote and virtual event, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Scheduled for September 17 to 20, the event was due to take place in Las Vegas but will now be held online on the same dates.

Athletes will be able to train and compete at home or at a nearby gym, in a safe manner without the need to travel for a competition.

The change has been modelled on the ROGUE Invitational, Pan Am Cup and USA Weightlifting's Online Selection Camp, which all took place virtually.

"This is an innovative solution for an unprecedented time in our history," said USA Weightlifting chief executive Phil Andrews.

"We want to give our members something to circle on their calendar.

"By holding this event remotely, we can assure our members that a weightlifting competition will happen that weekend."

Some of the best American weightlifters are expected to take part in the virtual Nike American Open Series 3 ©Getty Images

Participants for the event must have one 15 kilogram weightlifting bar and/or one 20kg bar, as well as at least two pairs of 25kg coloured plates.

They must also have one pair of 20kg, 15kg, 10kg, 5kg, 2.5kg, 2kg, 1.5kg, 1kg and 0.5kg plates and one pair of training or competition collars weighing 2.5kg each.

The competition platform must be 4x4 metres in size, or a space must be marked with that size in tape.

A calibrated scale is expected to be used to see what category lifters should be in, and athletes should also have reliable WiFi and adequate space in line with their own Government's COVID-19 guidelines.

Entries for the event will close on September 3, with USA Weightlifting then due to release the schedule and procedures for the competition – which will be conducted on video conference platform, Zoom.