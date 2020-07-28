World Athletics has launched a new scheme ahead of the 2020 World Athletics Half Marathon Championships, to encourage the running community to tackle the distance on the day of the event.

Along with the local Organising Committee in the Polish city of Gdynia, the governing body have created a virtual mass race for October 17.

It will look to push the athletics community to cover the half marathon distance of approximately 13.1 miles on the same day as the elite races.

Officials have stressed that this is not a reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the mass participation event which runs alongside the elite races is still due to go ahead.

Head of the Organising Committee in Gdynia, Michal Drelich, said: "It is important to clarify this does not mean that the 'real' mass race we have planned in Gdynia will not take place.

"The virtual competition is an addition to our event.

"We just want to enable the global running community to be with us on October 17 and join the biggest half marathon in history."

A final decision on the mass participation event as well as the elite races is expected to be taken by the end of August, however.

There is also an option for amateur runners to move to the virtual competition if they have already previously registered for the mass participation race.

They will keep the benefits from the in-person event such as the race t-shirt, backpack and finisher's medal.

World Athletics President Seb Coe added: "As a runner, I've been delighted to see so many more people take up or return to running to maintain their fitness in the challenging circumstances we have all faced due to the pandemic this year.

"Having a goal is always good motivation to keep fit and I hope that runners around the globe will join in and take the challenge of running a half marathon wherever they may be on October 17."