The Vanuatu Association of Sports And National Olympic Committee (VASANOC) has created a video to remember its Olympic Day celebrations.

The Pacific nation was one of the only countries in the world to mark the occasion with a public event this year, due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Activities took place at the Korman Sporting Complex, including cross-country running and zumba.

Vanuatu did not have to hold its celebrations virtually ©Getty Images

VASANOC secretary general Cyrille Mainguy told the Vanuatu Daily Post: "I'm very happy to see all the pikininis and all mamas."

Olympic Day is celebrated every year on June 23, to mark the date in 1894 when Pierre de Coubertin founded the International Olympic Committee in Paris.

However, many countries hold their celebratory events on other dates.

