The organisers of the 2020 London Marathon have said they will not make a decision on the fate of the race until August 7.

Originally scheduled for April 26, the World Marathon Major was postponed to October 4 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The virus has heavily affected the United Kingdom, leading to more than 60,000 excess deaths in the nation according to the Office for National Statistics.

In an open letter to all participants, event director Hugh Brasher said the delay in making a decision was due to further consultation being needed with local National Health Service Trusts, the emergency services and local authorities.

"We know how important the Virgin Money London Marathon is to you, to charities and in showing the world the wonderful spirit of London, of Great Britain and of our running community," Brasher said.

"So please bear with us while we finish the extensive work we have been doing to try to enable us to run together, safely.

"I will be in contact with our final decision and the options available to you no later than Friday, August 7."

Marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge was set to compete at this year's London Marathon ©Getty Images

The recent cancellation of September's Great North Run in Newcastle and October's Great Scottish Run in Glasgow has raised doubts over whether the UK's largest marathon can go ahead.

The Great Scottish Run was due to take place over the same weekend as the London Marathon this year and, despite Scotland having just 102 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, organisers have axed the event.

In the same period, London – which has a population size approximately two thirds bigger than Scotland – recorded 408 cases.

London remains the last of the World Marathon Majors which still hopes to host its event this year after Boston, Berlin, New York and Chicago all cancelled plans for a 2020 race.

Prior to the pandemic, this year's edition of the London Marathon was set to feature the two fastest marathon runners of all time – Kenyan world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and Ethiopia's three-time Olympic champion Kenenisa Bekele.