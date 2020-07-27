West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) has confirmed a £56 million ($72 million/€61 million) University Station redevelopment, which is aimed to be completed prior to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Approval was granted for the redevelopment after Britain’s Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed £12 million ($15 million/€13 million) of Government investment towards the scheme, which it is claimed will ease congestion, boost the economy and make journeys more reliable for thousands of passengers.

The project is expected to deliver a larger, modern station and enhanced facilities including more lifts, a ticket office, shop and public toilets.

The WMCA say the project will provide additional passenger capacity in time for the Commonwealth Games.

The station serves the University of Birmingham, which is due to host hockey and squash competitions at the Games.

University Station, opened in 1978, was initially designed to serve 500,000 passengers per year.

The station is claimed to now serve nearly four million people annually, with the upgrade reportedly allowing for a capacity of 7.2 million passengers a year.

"I am delighted that the full business case for the new University Station has been approved by the Board, meaning we can now get on and start building the new station ready for the Commonwealth Games in 2022," said Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and WMCA Board chair.

"Over the last decade or so we have seen huge growth in both the university campus and the hospital site, making University one of the busiest railway stations on our network - but also in need of a major upgrade.

"By working collaboratively with partners across the city, in just a few short years we will be able to offer those many millions of passengers a brand new state-of-the-art station, which is fit for purpose.

"Not only is this project a brilliant example of teamwork and our ambition to improve public transport across the West Midlands, but infrastructure investments like these are also going to be critical to the region’s economic recovery from coronavirus."

Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) is leading a consortium to fund and develop the project, which also includes the University of Birmingham, Birmingham City Council, Network Rail, West Midlands Trains and the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership.

The new station, coupled with the provision of extra rolling stock from West Midlands Trains from 2021, will allow more staff, visitors and students to take the train and avoid traffic queues on the congested A38, it has been claimed.

"This new station will not only provide a magnificent gateway to Birmingham for those visitors coming for the Commonwealth Games, but for the many more who pass through here day in, day out," said councillor Ian Ward, WMCA portfolio holder for transport and leader of Birmingham City Council.

"Not only that but improved public transport is vital if we are to meet the climate challenge and clean our air.

"Getting more people onto trains across the region is one of the key elements of our work to reduce traffic congestion and reliance on the car, as we improve our air quality and progress towards a zero-carbon economy."

Professor Sir David Eastwood, vice-chancellor at the University of Birmingham, claimed the upgrades would ensure the station is fit for purpose for students and staff after the Commonwealth Games.

"We are delighted that the government and WMCA have confirmed their commitment to the upgrade of University Station," he said.

"The development will not only help make the Commonwealth Games a success for Birmingham and the West Midlands, but also provide a University Station that is fit for purpose for our staff, students, visitors and local community.

"We are proud to be playing a central role in the consortium leading this project."

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are due to be held from July 27 to August 7.