The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) has pledged to offset the carbon dioxide emissions generated by all flights its staff took in the first six months of the year.

It has joined Compensaid, a scheme run by airline Lufthansa which supports the development and production of what it calls "Sustainable Aviation Fuel" (SAF).

Made synthetically, it is claimed that SAF can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 80 per cent.

"While some of us were already using this system on an individual basis, to mitigate the impact of their travels on the environment, starting in 2020, we decided to allocate a regular, active contribution to Compensaid," IFSC President Marco Scolaris said.

"Sustainability has always been one of sport climbing’s pillars and, on top of that, it is part of who we are.

"A significant example comes from all the people working at the IFSC headquarters in Torino, who all come to the office by foot or public transportation.

"Therefore, to be part of this program has been a natural step for the IFSC.

"Apparently a small one, but full of significance."

Sport climbing is due to make its Olympic debut next year ©Getty Images

Compensaid is also supporting a reforestation initiative in Nicaragua, with reforestation an effective tool for combatting the climate crisis as well as providing a natural habit for numerous living organisms.

The ISFC published Sustainability Guidelines earlier this year.

The document was based off the International Olympic Committee's five target areas in the field - workforce, sourcing and management of resources, mobility, the climate and finally infrastructure and natural sites.

Sport climbing is due to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, with the Games postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IFSC is to hold its first virtual sport climbing competition in August, in response to the pandemic, but if successful that could be a more sustainable form of international competition to replicate in the future.