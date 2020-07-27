Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee welcome guests from ITF and FIBA for virtual conference

The Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) welcomed guests from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) as it held its second monthly virtual conference.

The event was held under the patronage of SAOC President HRH Prince Abdulaziz ibn Turki Alfaisal and called "Managing National Sports Federations".

Kelly Fairweather, the chief operating officer of the ITF, took part alongside Florian Pasquet, the national federations and sports senior associate at FIBA.

More than 150 sports officials were involved in all.

Topics covered included the COVID-19 pandemic and the relationships between National Olympic Committees and national governing bodies.

There are now 64 Saudi sporting bodies with some of these only inaugurated in the past two years.

"We are happy to have Fairweather who represented an individual sport federation and Pasquet who showcased an example from a team sport federation," said Prince Fahad bin Jalawi, the SAOC's director of international relations.

The virtual conference had the title "Managing National Sports Federations" ©SAOC

"They both managed to cover and answer many questions as they represented different strategies and added value to our organisations through exchanging their experiences in the field."

Saudi Arabia is increasingly looking to bid for major sporting events, and will battle against fierce regional rival Qatar for the right to host the 2030 Asian Games.

However, the country has faced criticism for alleged human rights abuses and its treatment of women.

Prince Fahad said gender equality was important to Saudi sport.

"The inclusion of women is also considered a recent update to our federations," he said.

"However, despite its young age they are all putting their best efforts to meet the expectations and goals, and that's why this seminar was very beneficial to all our colleagues at SAOC and the Ministry of Sports."