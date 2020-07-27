The Japan Softball Association has revealed that the women's national team will revert to wearing traditional red and white colours at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

For the last two years, the team has worn a gold and white kit.

National team captain Eri Yamada modelled the new design at an unveiling.

Japan is printed in white on the centre of the red home shirt, which includes a black outline.

The away shirt is white and features Japan in red, with a white outline.

The Japanese flag has been included on the upper left chest, with the player's number featured on both the front and back.

A golden detail has also been included on the left sleeve of the uniforms.

Japan wore red and white at Beijing 2008, the last time men's baseball and women's softball featured at the Olympic Games.

Yamada was a member of the gold medal winning Japanese team at the Games, where they secured a maiden Olympic softball title by stunning the United States in the final.

The new team kit will be placed on sale in Japan on August 1.



The Japanese team competed in the gold and white kit at the 2018 Women's Softball World Championships, in front of a home crowd in Chiba.

Japan finished as silver medallists at the event, with the US winning the final.

The Tokyo 2020 softball tournament consists of a single round-robin opening round, before the medal games are played on July 27, 2021.

The top two teams at the end of the round-robin will progress to the gold medal match, with the third and fourth-place finishers contesting the bronze medal.

Japan, United States, Italy, Mexico, Canada and Australia will compete in the tournament.