World ParaVolley is searching for new members to sit on the organisation's Judicial Commission.

Roles are taken on a voluntary basis with the Commission sitting independently from the World ParaVolley Board.

The Commission's job is to consider disputes in the sport with its role established as part of the governing body's constitution.

Members are only appointed "from time to time" to work on specific cases as they arise, so the commitment is not constant.

New members will be recommended to the World Para Volley General Assembly for approval, and will serve from 2021 to 2024.

Women are particularly encouraged to apply, to ensure an optimum gender balance.

World ParaVolley's General Assembly will not take place in Arnhem in December as planned ©Getty Images

Richard Callicott is the current chairman of the Judicial Commission.

Earlier this month, World ParaVolley concluded that holding its General Assembly in Dutch city Arnhem this year would not be possible due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting had been planned for December.

An online General Assembly could now be held, or it may be postponed until 2021.