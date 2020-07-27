French Teqball Federation President Jawad El Hajri has said the growth of the sport in Corsica has been "rewarding" for the organisation.

A number of tables are now in place on the Mediterranean island and several tournaments have been organised.

It is hoped that this will provide a pathway for the island's best players to become stars of the sport.

"In many ways, the popularity of teqball in Corsica perfectly summarises the global potential of this exciting sport," said El Hajri, who is a founding member of the Federation of International Teqball.

"The growth of teqball has been very organic, which is true for the growth of teqball all over the world.

Tournaments have been arranged in Corsica as the sport rises in popularity ©FITEQ

"It's been very rewarding to see the sport grow so naturally in Corsica, and once we saw this passion for teqball on the island, it made a lot of sense for the French Teqball Federation to help formalise the sport by organising tournaments.

"There are some very talented players in Corsica and our job is to help give them the opportunities to show this on a national and international stage.

"I can't say I'm too surprised by how fast teqball has grown here, after all, with a setting like the one on the beaches of Ajaccio, what is not to love."

El Hajri is a retired footballer who made one appearance for the Moroccan national side during his career.